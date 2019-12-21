News 5 pushes for answers after woman shot during warrant round-up

MOBILE COUNTY Ala. (WKRG) — Instead of celebrating her 20th birthday, a woman is fighting for her life in a local hospital’s ICU. Anna Marie Rylee was shot inside her home by law enforcement officers during a warrant round-up on Thursday, but they were not actually looking for her. They were looking for her fiance’s uncle who didn’t even live there.

News 5 has reached out to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, and the sheriff has spoken about the incident, but not to News 5.

Law enforcement officers were in Wilmer early Thursday morning. It’s not what Christopher McLeod expected to see when he was taking out his trash. He told News 5 officers were looking for his uncle Nicholas McLeod.

McLeod said, “I have no contact with him. He has never stayed with me and I’ve been there for almost a year now. They were looking for him for an arrest warrant.”

Law enforcement did not find Nicholas McLeod in the house, but they did shoot Christopher’s Fiancee, Anna Marie Rylee. He told News 5 he explained to law enforcement she was asleep inside before they entered the home.

Sources tell News 5 Rylee has five bullets in her body that surgeons do not want to remove because of fear it will cause even more damage. One of the bullets is an inch from her heart.

The sheriff’s office is not telling News 5 what led up to the shooting, or if any Mobile County deputies were involved.

News 5 reached out to the sheriff’s office asking for clarity on what happened, and what sent law enforcement out to the house in Wilmer when Nicholas McLeod was already in jail. Jail records show the 41-year-old was actually arrested Wednesday afternoon, more than 12 hours before the round-up.

News 5 was told on Thursday that the sheriff’s office would issue a statement after the round-up was completed. We waited and asked more questions on Friday which is when we received the following message back. It said: “We were available yesterday day for comment. No one called instead you reported that we were not available for comment when we were. The only time we were unavailable for comment is when we were on the scene.”

Again, News 5 did reach out on Thursday by phone, email, and text messages several times between 10:30 AM and 3:00 PM.

