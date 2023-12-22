MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5’s Shamonee Baker is live in downtown Mobile for the 68 Ventures Bowl Parade!

The parade concludes several events throughout the week for the South Alabama Jaguars and the Eastern Michigan Eagles ahead of their matchup on Saturday night.

Earlier this week, both schools’ athletic directors were given a key to the city.

On Wednesday, both teams participated in the 68 Ventures Bowl Player Service Project and toured Merchants and Marine Bank Flight Works.

On Thursday, the teams went to the beach while the coaches’ wives went to the Wintzell’s Oyster House Wives Day Out, and the bands toured the USS Alabama.

The events culminate with tonight’s parade followed by the “This Is Alabama Pep Rally” and “This is Alabama Street Party.” After tonight, all focus will move to the game on Saturday.

Be sure to tune into the 68 Ventures Bowl between South Alabama and Eastern Michigan at 6 p.m. Saturday. The game will air on ESPN.