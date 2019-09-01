News 5 Investigates: Why wasn’t first incident prior to football game shooting addressed?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Less than an hour before a shooting that injured nine people at the end of the Williamson – LeFlore football game at Ladd Peebles Stadium, there was another incident in the stands. It wasn’t addressed by police. We don’t know if the two incidents were related, but it begs the question if the first incident was addressed, could the shooting have been prevented?

At the end of the third quarter, the game feed shows people scattering in the stands. The commotion grabbed the attention of the commentators who mentioned it.

“A lot of the LeFlore spectators and team, they are down on the ground. It appears there has been some type of commotion in the stands or somewhere,” said one of the commentators.

According to witnesses, someone pulled a gun. During a press conference Saturday afternoon, Police Chief Lawrence Battiste was asked by police didn’t react to that first situation.

“We’ve had a chance to review some of the video footage and what you typically see in these situations is that people will scatter, but they don’t tell the police that something occurred. And we can’t react to what we don’t know has happened. In this particular case we did not react because we were not made aware that someone had a gun and something had occurred,” Chief Battiste said.

45 minutes after the first incident is when shots were fired.

We reached out to the Mobile County Public School System to see what their protocol is for stopping a game early and if the first incident warranted it. They didn’t us give a clear answer and referred back to the statement from police that no one knew what had happened.

We’re asking these questions because another local district handled a similar situation differently. Last week at Booker T. Washington in Pensacola, the game was canceled after someone yelled out about a gun causing people to run and leave the stadium. In that situation, police did a sweep of the stadium and did not find a weapon.