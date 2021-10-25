News 5 Investigates: Shootings into cars and homes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Shootings into cars and homes are increasing in Mobile.

Since Friday, there have been at least six reports of people shooting into cars and homes. Those six shootings led to six injuries. Two women and a man were shot on Mill Street in the Crichton area Sunday night. Police responded to a shooting on I-65 Sunday morning, a man was shot while driving south on the interstate. Two more people were injured by shattered glass in separate shootings on Friday and Saturday.

Last month, Mobile police told us there had been an increase in these types of crime. Just since October 1st, there have been 15 different reports of people shooting into homes and cars.

We spoke with the Director of Public Safety, Lawrence Battiste, about this increase last month after a family was shot at while driving home from getting ice cream. He explained they are seeing more of these types of crimes, and violent crime in the city of Mobile. He explained at the time, “if we can stop them on the first house they shoot into, we limit or eradicate the other instances of shooting into occupied residence or shooting into occupied vehicles. We hold them accountable the first time.”

Mobile police say all of these reports are still active investigations, many of the victims say they don’t know the people who shot at them.