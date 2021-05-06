News 5 Investigates: Mobile rapper HoneyKomb Brazy’s latest arrest

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile rapper HoneyKomb Brazy is back at Metro Jail, accused of violating his probation.

Police tell WKRG News 5 the rapper, whose real name is Nahshon Jones, could face even more charges.

“He doesn’t have a problem posting some of the activities he’s involved in,” said Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste.

Jones was arrested on Sunday in Dothan on warrants to revoke his probation.

“He’s bragging about being in possession of firearms, he’s basically traveling may be outside the boundaries of what his probation would allow him to do. Maybe not checking in with his probation officer in a manner that he should be doing, those things prompted us to execute to ask for a probation revocation,” said Battiste.

Jones was arrested in 2016 for gun charges. As part of his probation, he cannot be around drugs, guns, certain people and habits. Court documents detail the violations including his connection to a shooting. Documents detail the shooting, adding video of that incident was posted to social media. This reportedly happened five days after Jones was released from prison.

Court documents also detail another video posted to YouTube which appears to show Jones holding at least one gun in February of this year.

“His actions and his behavior, the things that occur when he’s present often time associate indiscriminate shooting either at him or him shooting at other people indiscriminately, places our community at risk. Because of his behavior, yes we have identified him as a person of interest, and that if his behavior warrants him being arrested on probation revocation or he commits a new offense, then quite frankly we’re going to do all we can to get him off the streets,” said Battiste.

In February, his grandparents were found dead after a house fire in the Happy Hills neighborhood. Police say his grandfather had been shot multiple times. Brazy admitted his grandparents got “caught up in his [mess],” but police say they are still working to find the person or people responsible.

“He has certainly placed himself in the spotlight, he has probably done some things that have caused other people to maybe be -have a reason to maybe attack or harm him. But by the same token, what he has posted has no direct correlation at this time to the case involving his grandparents,” said Battiste.

Mobile police tell us he has been the subject of investigations in several different cities across the southeast, including Mobile, Atlanta, Houston and Birmingham. They ask anyone with information on anything he may have been involved in to contact local law enforcement.

“I do think that the time we’re spending talking about him is valuable time because again, what he does is entertainment, but because of his status, and the fact that some people consider him a role model, puts him in the position to where he has a following that hopefully will realize is entertainment and if you commit crimes, that potentially you will end up locked up if you are identified as the perpetrator of the crimes,” said Battiste.