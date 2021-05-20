News 5 investigates: Long criminal history of person of interest in murder investigation of HoneyKomb Brazy’s grandparents

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 investigates into the criminal history of one of the persons of interest the Mobile police department is looking into in a double-homicide investigation of local rapper HoneyKomb Brazy’s grandparents.

The two were found dead in their home after it caught fire in February.

Mobile Chief of Staff James Barber tells WKRG News 5, he is very confident that one or more will be charged in this case very soon.

As for right now, he tells us they have developed persons of interest. One of those people is Darrin Southall. Southall has a long criminal history dating back to the 1990’s. Several charges in the Mobile Metro Jail log stemmed from possession of cocaine. He is also accused of being a drug ring leader in a multi-state, multi-million dollar drug organization.

Court documents show the criminal organization began in 2016 and continued through 2021.

Police say they are looking into the connection between Southall and Brazy, and are trying to confirm a previous beef between the two.

On Feb. 17, Brazy’s grandparents, Tony and Lelia Lewis, were found dead in their home on Dr. Thomas Avenue. A neighbor told WKRG News 5 they saw a car drive up and shoot into their home before the fire started, another neighbor told us they heard gunshots before the fire.

Police confirmed Mr. Lewis was found with multiple gunshot wounds, they are still waiting for Mrs. Lewis’ cause of death.

Law enforcement is treating this as a double homicide, and believe it was an intentional and deliberate act.

HoneyKomb Brazy posted to Instagram after their deaths saying his grandparents were “caught up” in his mess.

Barber says police are looking at multiple suspects, which could lead to multiple arrests.

Right now, Southall is in custody in Baldwin County after escaping custody in Clarke County. Barber says Southall is considered a flight risk and dangerous.