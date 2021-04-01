News 5 investigates: Increased shootings and teen violence in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A dozen senseless shootings in Mobile in one week. Police report the shootings happened between March 24 and March 31. The police chief says teen violence and gun violence are up. News 5 investigates what police are doing to stop it and how it’s impacting our community.

A woman on North Vanderbilt Drive said, “I have a shot here that went through the top of my radiator and then out where the emblem is. I have a bullet hole here. I had one in my tire, and one here, and then I can open up the door and show you the inside.”

She didn’t want to go on camera, but showed WKRG News 5 the damaged caused by a recent shooting. There were four shots in one car and one shot in another car. The woman said, “We had one in our house.”

All that, plus dozens of visible shots in the house next door where police were called on May 28. Mobile Police report the victim told officers several unknown juveniles came to the house trying to join a party. When they were turned away, police say the juveniles shot multiple rounds into the house. The woman said, “About 12:30, it sounded like fireworks were going off inside of our house, and it was gunfire.”

Mobile Police are investigating at least 12 shootings between March 24 and March 31. At least eight of those incidents involved juveniles or drive-by shootings.

Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said, “There used to be a thing that came on at 10 o’clock said it’s 10 o’clock do you know where your children are? Well every parent ought to know where their children happen to be at 10 o’clock at night because a lot of these incidents occur after dark.”

The shooting on North Vanderbilt drive happened just after midnight. The Chief said parents need to step up. He said, “Short of that the only other option that we have is, you know, once they commit an offense then now they become criminal and now they’re into a justice system that parents will often say is unjust.”