News 5 Investigates: Greater Gulf State Fair tickets scam

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 investigates reports that several people attending the Greater Gulf State Fair were scammed. Going to the fair can get really expensive. From entrance fees, to ride tickets, to food and souvenirs, it all adds up. One woman tells News 5’s Amber Grigley, she was trying to do something nice for her kids but didn’t expect to be scammed.

“My babies always said every year, ‘I want to go to the fair mom’ and I always say that’s so expensive. I don’t have the money right now,” said Christina NG.

Christina thought this year would be the year that her children would get to go to the fair when she stumbled upon a post on Facebook Marketplace offering a great deal for the Greater Gulf State Fair.

“Wow, best opportunity. $70 for us five to get in. She told me it was including the wristbands and I said ‘wow, this is awesome!” said Christina.

But to her surprise.

“Once they scammed them they said somebody else used them. They said October 28th is when they used them at 4 pm,” said Christina.

When Christina tried to contact the woman who sold her the tickets, he was blocked. With frustration, she turned to social media and discovered that she was not the only person.

“I go up there and the lady told me none of those tickets are any good,” said Jennifer Foster.

Foster also purchased tickets from the same person for $70. When she tried to contact the woman, he was blocked as well.

“How do you explain to a two-year-old, Nana doesn’t have any more money baby,” said Foster.

“We’re getting negative comments from some people, but if you have kids. You will try to do anything for your kids,” said Christina.

Both Christina and Foster filed police reports. We met with Mobile Police about this case. Sgt. Laderrick Dubose said this is a common situation and he advises people to purchase from a reputable company.

“Via Stub Hub, Ticketmaster, however they’re selling them the right way, it’s better to do it that way,” said Sgt. Dubose.

We also reached out to the woman these people said they purchased those tickets from. She did not want to go on camera, but she tells me that her Facebook account was hacked on Halloween and she doesn’t know how this happened. She also said she reached out to a few people who claimed she scammed them, but they won’t listen. In the meantime, police are investigating.

