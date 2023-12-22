MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Within the last week, 12 people have been arrested, 10 gambling machines have been confiscated and $1,891 worth of drugs are no longer in the hands of dealers and users after an operation by Mobile Police called “Holiday Blitz.”

For two days, WKRG rode along with law enforcement for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the operation.

The operation started at homes and worked its way to businesses.

“We’ve made pretty good drug buys in the Dauphin Island Parkway area,” Mobile police Captain Jonathan Lee said. “It’s been a mixture of crack cocaine, marijuana, etc., so what we’re about to go do now is a drug warrant at a location where drugs were sold.”

About a dozen police vehicles, including the Narcotics and Vice Unit, K9 unit and SWAT team followed suit down South Bucker Road on Friday, Dec. 15.

“Come out the house with your hands up,” law enforcement called out.

“We got a search warrant for the house, but that’s likely going to be our target right there,” Lee said to WKRG about a man walking towards the house with handcuffs.

“That individual right was selling drugs from around the gas station area,” Lee said.

Our second stop was a suspected drug house on Windsor Avenue, which is less than a mile away from the home on South Bucker Road and across the street from a playground.

“This is a place where they congregate late in the evening,” Lee said. “There are drug sales taking place right across from a park, so that’s something we’re very mindful of, and it’s really upsetting especially in the community.”

MPD knocked, but nobody was home. SWAT assisted in tearing down the burglar bars on the front door.

“Even if nobody’s there or even if there’s not an arrest made, it lets the community know that we’re there; it lets the community know that we know what’s going on,” Lee said.

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, MPD switched gears. The department’s target became illegal gambling at local lounges, but how do slot machines play a role in violent crime?

“When you have things like drug activity, gambling and even sales of alcohol and you bring those things together, studies have shown, especially with gambling, that crime increases in (those) areas,” Lee said.

Michael’s, also known as Celebrity Lounge, was one of MPD’s gambling busts. When law enforcement arrived, the hangout spot was closed. From the activity outside, you couldn’t tell.

“Still there was people loitering, hanging out and that club is usually open during those hours,” Lee said. “When we approached a subject that was loitering in that area, they had narcotics on them and was arrested for that.”

In total, 10 digital slot machines were removed from Celebrity Lounge and a lounge on St. Stephens Road called Brandi’s.

“People could go in, place money into the machines, play the digital slot machines and they were able to cash out, go to the go to a bartender and get their cash,” Lee said.

The owners of Brandi’s and Celebrity Lounge were contacted. Brandi’s owner showed up to the lounge and was arrested.

“I don’t want to paint it that it’s all bad there, but we want to make sure that we go in and we get the criminal element out so it’s even safer and a better place for those people that want to just raise their family to live, especially around the holiday times,” said Lee.

The operations concluded with:

5 search warrants executed

12 people arrested

10 gambling machines seized ($1,937)

$1,891 worth of confiscated drugs (cocaine, marijuana, synthetic marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms)

“We can’t be everywhere at all times. It really takes the community to put us onto things and to help us,” Lee said. “That’s what we really depend on, our law enforcement is just another member of the community, and it really takes community members to be a force multiplier to really reduce crime.”