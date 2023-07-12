MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A new office, name badge, and a new department. Rodrick Shoots has a new place to call home.

Shoots has been named Fire Chief for the City of Prichard.

“I received a phone call from city staff and they advised me that Mayor Gardner was looking for a Fire Chief and they wanted to interview me,” said Shoots. “So I came to the interview and it went well, we talked for a month or so, and I accepted the job.”

In a statement, Mayor of Prichard, Jimmie Gardner, told News 5 “Immediately after being hired, Chief Shoots got on the ground running. The future looks great for our citizens safety under the leadership of our new Fire Chief.”

“Since I’ve been here, we have increased by 60% in less than two months,” said Shoots.

So far, Shoots has hired 12 firefighters and is looking to hire three more in the next couple of weeks. His hopes are to reopen two of Prichard’s fire stations that have been closed for a while now due to staffing issues.

“We’re ordering supplies for those stations and in the next month or so, those stations should be up and running,” said Shoots. “We’re trying to get fully staffed to serve the citizens of Prichard.”

This isn’t Shoots first rodeo working with a fire department, if you’ll recall, WKRG broke a story in January about firefighter Kay’ana Adams and two captains with Mobile Fire-Rescue, Shoots and Jason Craig, who were disciplined after Adams got a tattoo on the back of her head. Shoots and Adams were terminated and Craig was suspended.

The three are still in the process of taking legal action against Mobile Fire-Rescue. Shoots’ next hearing with the personnel board will be in September.

Shoots told News 5, he believes everything happens for a reason.

“I’ve talked to every firefighter on this department, and they all are dedicated to the City of Prichard,” said Shoots. “I’m glad to be here, It’s a wonderful environment.”