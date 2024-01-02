SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — A massive fire left three families homeless in Semmes on New Year’s Day.

All three Semmes fire rescue units responded to a house fire on Collins Creek Drive Monday morning with mutual aid from the Wilmer Volunteer Fire Department and Georgetown Volunteer Fire Department.

They fought the flames for four hours until it was extinguished. On Tuesday afternoon, the flames reignited.

“It’s just not a way to start the New Year because we were having such an amazing morning,” Kara Bright said.

Until Bright heard a loud explosion out her window.

“Just looked out, and all I saw was just flames the porch was gone,” Bright said.

Bright and her fiancé, Jonothan Murphy-Pucket, are one of three families who no longer have a place to call home.

Five rental units were destroyed by the flames.

“Everything we had in our lives is gone,” Murphy-Pucket said. “We just have each other, our IDs; she got her purse luckily, but that’s all that we have.”

Their two cats, Blue and Scar are missing.

“They were like our babies, like our kids,” Murphy-Pucket said.

Murphy-Pucket believes the fire began from a wooden stove, but Semmes Fire Rescue said the cause is still under investigation.

The two are accepting monetary donations and clothing donations through Facebook. They told WKRG that they will split donations with the other families who are now without a home as well.