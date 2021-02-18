LATEST: Family says grandparents of popular local rapper killed in house fire

UPDATE: Family identifies the victims as the grandparents of a popular local rapper, HoneyKomb Brazy. They are Lelia and Tony Lewis. HoneyKomb Brazy’s real name is Nashon Jones.

Jones posted on his Instagram page about his grandparents saying he was sorry that they had gotten “caught up in his (expletive).” He indicated in the post that he had offered to move them.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Two people were found dead inside a home that was destroyed in a fire in the Happy Hill community of north Mobile Wednesday night.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2 DEAD IN HOUSE FIRE

In new video obtained by WKRG News 5, a witness describes hearing gunshots moments before the fire started around 6:30 p.m. on Dr. Thomas Ave.

“All I heard was a boom. It sounded like a bunch of shots,” a man says in the video. “Lord have mercy. Don’t tell me they were up in there because Lord, I heard the children coming across the field crying.”

WKRG News 5 is working to get more information. Mobile police and Mobile Fire-Rescue are investigating.

(Video credit: Mario Yow Sr.)