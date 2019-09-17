New video released of suspects in West Mobile murder investigation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police released new video showing the other suspects connected in the shooting death of Samuel Wilson III. Willson was killed in his driveway on Spring Grove West as he was trying to stop a group of people breaking into his wife’s car in June.

The surveillance video shows two people walking around a vehicle in a driveway on the 1300 block of Amber Glenn, about 3 miles away from Spring Grove West. Additional surveillance video shows two people rummaging through a truck on the 10000 block of Summerfield Way, also about 3 miles away.

Mobile Police released a photo back in July showing the suspects they have not been able to identify.

One suspect, Seth Bowick, is charged with the murder of Wilson. He is also charged with several counts of breaking and entering into a vehicle.

If you recognize anyone in the video, please call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211

