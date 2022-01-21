New USA Health COVID testing, vaccine site

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new COVID-19 vaccine and testing site is coming to the University of South Alabama campus on Monday, Jan. 25. USA Health is moving its vaccine, testing and infusions to its JagTran facility at 301 Stadium Drive.

The USA Health pandemic task, in partnership with the City of Mobile, force operated a drive-thru vaccine and testing site at the Mobile Civic Center for more than a year. That Expo Hall location closes Friday, Jan. 21.

Patients who already have appointments for infusion treatment will be directed to the new University of South Alabama JagTran location.

Testing, Vaccine and Infusion Center map:

USA Health provided these driving directions:

Heading west on Old Shell Road after passing University Boulevard, take John Counts Drive, also marked as Entrance 1, onto the USA campus. Follow the road past the intramural fields to the JagTran building, which will be on the right, across the street from the football stadium. Follow the signs to select a lane to enter the bay doors. The most convenient route to leave the facility is to exit the JagTran building and take a left onto John Counts Drive and head back to Old Shell Road. Digital directional signs also will be placed near the new testing and vaccine site to help with ease of navigation. Since December 2020, USA Health has provided more than 100,000 COVID vaccine doses to members of the community and administered more than 85,000 COVID tests.

For appointments and scheduling information: