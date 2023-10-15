MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Health has named a new CEO at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital. Deborah Browning, MSN, RN, CENP, is the new chief executive officer for the hospital after serving as chief nursing officer, beginning in 2021, and interim administrator.

Through her role as interim administrator, Browning has overseen renovations and expansion efforts, which include the only pediatric emergency center on the Alabama Gulf Coast, according to a hospital spokesperson. Construction of the emergency center began in October 2021 and the facility is scheduled to open this winter.

“I believe this is a time of unprecedented growth for our hospital,” Browning said, “and I look forward to leading the teams responsible for best meeting the healthcare needs of our community.”

Before coming to Children’s and Women’s, Browning was the chief nursing officer at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City. She has also worked at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital in South Carolina.

“With her extensive experience working within academic health systems, Debbie understands that evidence-based practices produce the best patient outcomes,” said Shannon Scaturro, M.S.H.A., M.S.N., CRNA, FACHE, chief operating officer for USA Health and assistant vice president for medical affairs.

“It’s been exciting to see the work she’s done daily to enhance our quality and safety measures, something that is paramount in healthcare settings.”