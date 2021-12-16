New University of South Alabama President signs contract for $525,000

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The new University of South Alabama President Jo Bonner inked a $525,000 contract. The former politician signed on for four years. The contract goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2022, and ends on Dec. 31, 2026.

Bonner will also get a relocation stipend of $10,000 to move to Mobile after leaving his job as Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s chief of staff in Montgomery. Other benefits that come with the job include:

Supplemental benefits

Bonner will be provided with an $18,000 car allowance that will come in monthly installments, with the first installment in February. He will also have a home office and be reimbursed for certain travel expenses.

He will be entitled to four weeks of vacation time and 12 sick days per year.

The university also agreed to pay membership dues to professional organizations and clubs agreed upon by the board’s compensation committee.

Housing

Bonner will also be provided with housing rent-free at the official presidential house on Oakland Avenue. The University will also cover utilities, taxes, and insurance of the home.

Termination Clause

If the university terminates Bonner for cause, all payments stop immediately except for a lump sum for amounts accrued up to that time. If Bonner leaves of his own volition he would be required to give a six-month notice and could not get any severance.