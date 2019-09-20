New traffic pattern reduces lanes on Dauphin Island Parkway

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new traffic pattern on Dauphin Island Parkway is confusing some drivers. A two-mile stretch of DIP just north of the Dog River Bridge has gone from fives lanes to two lanes.

It’s being called a “road diet.” Removing one lane of travel from each direction allows more space for bike lanes. The Peninsula of Mobile nonprofit has been working with ALDOT on the change as they were already working on a resurfacing project.

Mel Washington is an avid cyclist and a board member for The Peninsula of Mobile. He says that stretch of DIP isn’t so heavily traveled and reducing lanes to increase safety for cyclists makes sense.

“There’s enough road for cyclists and drivers. If we all cooperate, we’ll all recognize that there is enough space for cyclists and drivers and we won’t have any problems,” said Washington.

ALDOT has not yet finished painting the new traffic lanes. They expect all striping to be completed by the end of next week.