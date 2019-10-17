New traffic pattern completed on Dauphin Island Parkway

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Work is now completed on a new traffic pattern on Dauphin Island Parkway. It’s being called a “road diet.”

A portion of Dauphin Island Parkway just north of the Dog River Bridge has been reduced from five lanes to three, including the center turn lane. Removing one lane of travel from each direction allows space for bike lanes.

ALDOT posted a video on twitter that reminding drivers to be aware of the bike lanes. The video shows the correct and incorrect ways to turn off Dauphin Island Parkway.

Bike lane buffers should never be driven or biked in. The DIP bike lane buffer will soon have hash marks, making it more prominent. Please help keep the bike lane safe by not cutting into the bike lane in order to turn. pic.twitter.com/GlUjyQiGat — ALDOT Mobile Area (@ALDOTMobileArea) October 3, 2019

The Peninsula of Mobile nonprofit has been working with ALDOT on the change as they were already working on a resurfacing project. Mel Washington is an avid cyclist and a board member for The Peninsula of Mobile. He says that stretch of DIP is not so heavily traveled and reducing lanes to increase safety for cyclists makes sense.

“There’s enough road for cyclists and drivers. If we all cooperate, we’ll all recognize that there is enough space for cyclists and drivers and we won’t have any problems,” Washington said.