MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Chad Barwick has been selected as the next Superintendent/Director of Catholic Education for Catholic schools of the Archdiocese of Mobile, according to a release.

Barwick has been Head of School at Archbishop Hannah High School since July 2020, and served as the president of St. Pius X in Atlanta from 2016 to 2020. He also was the principal at Montgomery Catholic from 2012 to 2016.

“I am humbled and grateful to his excellency for this chance to serve my home Archdiocese and the wonderful Catholic educational ministry here,” Barwick said. “It is a blessing to return and reconnect with great leaders and friends, and a supportive clergy. Though there are challenges on the horizon, there are great opportunities ahead for our schools and ministries in Catholic education.”

Barwick graduated from Auburn University in 1988, with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and English. He earned a master’s degree in education from the University of Notre Dame in 2002 and a master’s degree in educational administration in 2011.

“Mr. Barwick is well-known and respected in the Archdiocese of Mobile,” said Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi. “He was raised in Montgomery and as a graduate of Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School and a former principal of Montgomery Catholic Middle and High School, he is very familiar with our Archdiocese. In addition, he brings 23 years of experience in education having served as a teacher, and as President of St. Pius X Catholic High School in Atlanta, Georgia, and Head of School at Archbishop Hannan High School in Covington, Louisiana.”

Barwick will oversee 18 Catholic schools, which includes three high schools. The Archdiocese includes 28 counties in south Alabama.

Barwick succeeds Gwen Byrd, who previously announced her retirement effective at the end of the school year.