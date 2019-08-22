New stores coming to Mobile’s Legacy Village, Panera Bread relocating

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Vallas Realty Incorporated announced some new tenants coming to Legacy Village. The shopping center is located off of Dauphin Street, across from Springhill Medical Center. It is currently home to Pottery Barn, William Sonoma, Tazikis, and other shops and restaurants. The realtor announced that Panera Bread will be relocating its Airport Boulevard store to Legacy Village. The new location will include a drive-thru, the first in the area.

The shopping center will also be home to two new businesses: Lululemon Athletica and Blaze Pizza. The closest Lululemon stores right now are in Destin and New Orleans. Blaze Pizza will be adjacent to Panera Bread. According to the press release from Vallas Realty Inc., Blaze Pizza was voted America’s favorite fast-food pizza. It’s being opened by local restauranteur, Jeff LaCour. LaCour owns the local Moe’s Southwest Grill franchise. Blaze Pizza also has locations in Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and New Orleans.

The restaurants will open in the first quarter of next year. Lululemon Athletica will open soon.