New speakeasy-style restaurant coming to downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new speakeasy-style restaurant, West Food Bar, is set to open soon in downtown Mobile.

The new restaurant will be located at 69 St Michael St downtown Mobile, near Von Bistro and Ruby Slipper Cafe. One of the owners, Lance Hallmark describing the restaurant to WKRG saying, “The menu will be chef-driven farm to table with steak, fish, and seafood. The vibe is a prohibition speakeasy atmosphere with craft cocktails.”

Opening hours and a final menu will be announced soon.

“Chef Weston Simpson is our operating partner. He has previously been executive chef at Grand Hotel and Pour Baby,” Hallmark said.

Hallmark, along with his wife Gerri Mach, are the founders of Rock N Roll Sushi. They say they enjoyed working on a new concept to bring to Mobile.

The opening date has yet to be announced.