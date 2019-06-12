New Small Baby Unit at USA Health Children’s and Women’s

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There’s a new peace of mind for parents who bring a preemie into the world. A new state of the art Small Baby Unit at USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital is now operational. There are fewer than 10 like it across the country, and nothing else like it in the Gulf Coast area.



Research shows babies born before 28 weeks gestation or weighing less than 1,000 grams (2.2 pounds) have better health outcomes in a program where a specially trained team provides care.

Cherish Lombard is taking us inside on News 5 at 10, and introducing us to a couple of babies born before 28 weeks gestation, who are getting healthier by the day.