New Small Baby Unit at USA Health Children’s and Women’s

Mobile County

by: Cherish Lombard

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There’s a new peace of mind for parents who bring a preemie into the world. A new state of the art Small Baby Unit at USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital is now operational. There are fewer than 10 like it across the country, and nothing else like it in the Gulf Coast area.

Research shows babies born before 28 weeks gestation or weighing less than 1,000 grams (2.2 pounds) have better health outcomes in a program where a specially trained team provides care.

Cherish Lombard is taking us inside on News 5 at 10, and introducing us to a couple of babies born before 28 weeks gestation, who are getting healthier by the day.

news-app-download-apple-350x50
news-app-download-android-350x50

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida