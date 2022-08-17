Warning: Graphic details

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man in prison charged with sexual torture and abuse of a Mobile woman, charged again for new crimes while serving time.

David McBride was serving time for rape when he was charged with these new charges of sexual torture and abuse.

These new charges stemmed from an incident behind bars last year. McBride was just in court for the first time on these new charges Wednesday morning. According to a search of Alabama inmates, McBride was at Limestone Correctional Facility serving his time.

He’s charged with sexual torture, unlawful imprisonment, and assault. According to court documents, McBride beat a man in prison with a broken broom handle, causing injuries to the victim. Court documents also say McBride and two other people held the victim down while sexually torturing him with an inanimate object.

McBride was arrested in 2017, Mobile police arrested and charged him after they say he abducted, robbed, and sexually assaulted a woman.

McBride was in court this morning. He entered a not guilty plea.