New sex abuse charges for former Grand Bay firefighter

Note: Details in the article may be disturbing to some viewers.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — William Storey, a former Grand Bay firefighter who was arrested in January for incest and multiple rape and sodomy charges, will be back in court next week on new charges following a grand jury indictment.

New victims have come forward since, resulting in two additional sex abuse charges and one additional sodomy charge, according to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

Regarding the new charges, court documents say he “subjected victims to sexual contact by forcible compulsion” and “engaged in deviate sexual intercourse” with someone under the age of 12.

Storey will be back in court Monday, Aug. 9, to submit his plea. According to the Mobile County Jail Log, he is still behind bars.

If you or someone you know is the victim of sexual assault assault, help is available. The National Sexual Assault Hotline number is 1-800-656-4673.