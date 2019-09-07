New security measures at high school football games in Mobile, one week after shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been a week since a mass shooting at Ladd Peebles Stadium. Nine people were shot and most have been released from the hospital. Friday, Clarke County takes on Williamson at Ladd. It’s the first game at the stadium since new safety measures were introduced earlier this week.

Over the week, officials installed metal detectors at every entrance ahead of Friday games at various stadiums across Mobile county. To add to the metal detectors, you have to have clear bags before entering the stadium. These changes are only for high school sporting events. There’s no exception to this whether it’s a baby bag or even a medical bag, you have to have a clear bag.

This is a first for the county, the discussion started as early as Monday, just two days after the shooting Friday night.

At this point, officials said violent behavior will not be tolerated, nor will it continue to impact their community. Renee Philips with the Mobile County Public School said this is a learning curve for everyone and ask for the publics patience when attending high school games over the next few weeks.