MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new search in an 11-year-old missing woman’s case has turned up nothing.

Mobile Police said they were executing a search warrant in an area near Johnson Road and Hayfield Road in Theodore on Friday.

Police could not say what brought them to the location. However, Brittney Wood’s mom, Chessie Wood, wrote in a Facebook post that police were searching the backyard of a home for her daughter. Wood was 19 when she was last seen leaving her mother’s home to visit her uncle in 2012. She never returned home.

Two days after she was last seen, her uncle was found in his truck off of a beaten path with a gunshot wound to the head.