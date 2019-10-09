New sculpture installed in McGregor Avenue traffic circle

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s first traffic circle now looks like a work of art, with the installation of a new thirteen-foot tall sculpture. The circle, located on McGregor Avenue, is now home to “Centrifugal II,” a sculpture created by Mobile artist, Casey Downing Junior over thirty years ago. The sculpture sits in the center of the circle and appears to move as drivers navigate the circle.

The sculpture is on permanent loan from the Mobile Museum of Art. It was originally part of the Sculpture Trail in the park next to the Museum. It was carefully moved and a platform built to make it sturdy in its new location.

Photo Courtesy: Linda St. John, Village of Spring Hill



“Sculpture makes a community look unique. This is important in a world where every community is starting to look the same,” said Linda St. John. St. John is the President of the non-profit, Village of Spring Hill. She told News 5 that city funds were not used in the installation of the sculpture or the new landscaping around it.

The Village of Spring Hill is responsible for spearheading numerous beautification projects in the area. They have also taken the lead to have sidewalks built up and down Old Shell Road, McGregor Avenue, and soon, down Bit & Spur Road.

