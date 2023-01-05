MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Downtown Mobile Alliance has announced parking changes to Dauphin Street for every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Between the hours of 11 p.m. and 3 a.m., you will no longer be allowed to park your car between Conception and Jackson Streets.

This is an effort to ease traffic backups in the area.

If you park your car on the blocks before 11 p.m., make sure your car is moved before then to avoid being ticketed or even towed.

New Guidelines for LoDa ArtWalk

The monthly LoDa ArtWalk “has become one of Mobile’s most popular events, routinely drawing 15 to 20,000 attendees every second Friday.”

Beginning this month, all vendors are required to fill out an application to the Mobile Arts Council.

While Dauphin Street is typically closed, there are several other streets that will now be closed to cars in addition to Dauphin.

Hamilton

Claiborne

Jackson

Joachim

Conception

St. Emanuel

Full changes for LoDa ArtWalk

ArtWalk recently announced the addition of a performance space beginning in 2023. The space will be for area schools and performing arts organizations.

Applications for groups interested in performing must submit the form three weeks ahead of the event date. Find a link to apply by CLICKING HERE.