MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new regional headquarters facility to house the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be built in downtown Mobile at the Civic Center, according to a release.

FD Stonewater, a management firm, made the announcement Monday and is expected to break ground within the next two months.

The existing facility is located at 109 St. Joseph Street. The new facility, which will be 190,000 square-feet, will be at the intersection of Claiborne and Canal Streets.

“It is very exciting to see USACE continuing to invest in downtown Mobile, and we look forward to working closely with their team and FD Stonewater to move this great project forward,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. “The City of Mobile has a long history with USACE, and we know they will be an excellent partner as we continue to redevelop and revitalize the entire Mobile Civic Center site.”

According to the release, the Mobile City Council approved the ground lease for construction of an office building at the Civic Center earlier this year.

“FD Stonewater worked closely with the City of Mobile to coordinate the office development with the city’s Civic Center redevelopment master plan and secure the ground lease, which was signed on April 18, 2023,” reads the release.

There will also be a new 1,000-car parking facility located next to the facility after the Mobile City Council approved funding.

The new facility will have multiple divisions of the USACE, outdoor amenity space as well as a landscaped promenade.

“Our team is very pleased to partner with the City of Mobile and USACE on this important federal development,” said Richard Mann, Principal of Development at FD Stonewater. “Our intent is to deliver a highly functional and efficient headquarters facility that meets the agency’s requirements and supports the City’s long-term redevelopment goals for the Civic Center site, while respecting the surrounding neighborhoods of downtown Mobile.”