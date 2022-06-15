MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A new 48,000-square-foot Piggly Wiggly has opened in the West Mobile area. This super grocery store is the 14th Piggly Wiggly store that is locally owned by Manning Inc.

Manning Inc. has employed 600 people locally and 65 new jobs were created for this community once the store opened. Kamal Constantine, CEO of Manning Inc., said that this store has been completely recreated. The store was previously a Winn Dixie but closed some years ago.

According to a news release from the store, the location will offer a sushi bar, fresh seafood market, custom-cut meats, a hot deli, floral department, fresh bakery, farm-fresh produce and thousands of specialty items. “Today’s grocery store must be more than selling beans and rice. A grocery store must reflect the needs of a local community and that is what we are all about. Local people serving the local community,” said Constantine.

The ribbon-cutting for the store happened at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15 and the store is now open for business. It is located at 5651 Moffett Road.