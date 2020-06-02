NEW PHOTO: Here’s a better look at the protester accused of smashing MPD cruiser window

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re getting a closer look at the protester accused of smashing the window of a police cruiser on Sunday.

News 5 captured exclusive video of the woman using a bat to shatter the front passenger window of the MPD vehicle.

Although you can see her face in the video, our camera was moving quickly to keep up with the frenzy of the moment.

It happened as protesters were trying to get onto I-10 downtown. Officers used tear gas to break up the crowd.

The new photo from MPD provides a better look at her face from a calmer portion of the protest.

Investigators are hoping the public can help identify her so officers can charge her for the willful destruction of city property.

The protest in Mobile was one of many across the country in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

An independent autopsy commissioned by his family found Floyd died of “asphyxiation due to neck and back compression” from Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes. The autopsy from the Hennepin County medical examiner did not find evidence of asphyxiation and cited his underlying heart disease as a factor.

No arrests were made at the protest in downtown Mobile on Sunday. However, MPD arrested more than a dozen people later that evening when a separate protest formed on Airport Boulevard near Interstate 65.

LATEST STORIES: