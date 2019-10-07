New person of interest named in West Mobile murder case

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police named a new person of interest in the West Mobile murder on Spring Grove West.

Police tell News 5 they are searching for Terry Clark. They want to speak with him about what he may know about the murder. Clark does have active felony warrants not related to this incident.

“There were multiple people that were present when Sam Wilson was murdered,” said Major John Barber, with Mobile Police.

This comes just three days after the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to drop charges against murder suspect Seth Bowick. The motion was granted on Monday.

Bowick was charged with murder in the death of Samuel Wilson III. Wilson was shot June 6 while trying to stop a group from breaking into his wife’s car. Wilson died the next day.

They now think Clark may know something about what happened that night..

“We want to talk to him about what he may or may not know about the murder,” said Major Barber.

Bowick was arrested June 26 and charged with murder.

Mobile police say at the time of his arrest, they had enough probable cause to arrest Bowick. Since then, police say new information has come to light and filing the motion to drop the charges was the best course of action.

“In this case, what happened last week was unique in that we uncovered some evidence that led us to withdraw charges. But I think that’s part of the due diligence of any investigation. Whatever is factual needs to come to light,” said Major Barber.

Mobile Police also released two new videos from the morning of the shooting. The videos show a white car driving around, police say they believe the car was there at the time of the murder, and are asking for someone to come forward, to bring Wilson’s family closure.

“Even though those charges are being Nolle Prossed today, that we will not stop our investigation. That our goal is to find justice for Sam Wilson,” said Major Barber.

Although the charges against Bowick have been dropped, he remains in jail on charges out of Florida.

Police say there is still a possibility that Bowick could be charged again for this same crime if there is sufficient evidence.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact Mobile Police immediately.

