New pedestrian crosswalk installed on Airport Boulevard to improve safety near skate park

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new pedestrian crosswalk has been installed by the city of Mobile on Airport Boulevard near Government St. to improve safety near the skate park.

The pedestrian hybrid beacon, also known as a high intensity activated crosswalk, forces drivers to stop when a pedestrian presses the button to cross.

This crosswalk is the second of it’s kind in the port city.

The first was installed last year on Water St. next to the Meridian at the Port apartment complex.

Jennifer White, the Traffic Engineering Director for the city of Mobile, said they opted to install one on Airport Boulevard because they’ve seen an increase of people crossing the street to get to nearby skate and dog parks.

“It’s worth every dime spent if it gives vehicles a clear notice that a pedestrian is about to cross where you normally don’t see them crossing,” said White.

Typically these hybrid beacon crosswalks are installed on busy streets with multiple lanes, where this is a high volume of both foot and vehicle traffic.

Each high intensity activated crosswalk costs the city approximately $50,000.

The newest installment on Airport Boulevard will be lit by Oct. 22.

The city said they will install others on busy streets in the future if they feel there is a need for them.

Drivers should treat them like a normal stoplight when activated.

Driving across when the light is red is a similar fine to running a red light at a normal intersection.