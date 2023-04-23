MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A landmark church in downtown Mobile is under new ownership. Cottage Hill Baptist Church recently bought the Steeple downtown as a permanent home for Downtown Church.

On the corner of St. Francis and Joachim sits a very recognizable building. From the metal angel sculpture out front to the ornate woodwork, unforgettable stained glass images, and a historic exterior, people walking into this building are also walking into a place with a long history in Mobile.

“We really believe that it’s a very strategic location for the work of God to take place here in the city of Mobile,” said Downtown Church Campus Pastor David Cagle. While the church had been renting this space for the last four years, earlier this year Cottage Hill Baptist decided to buy it to be a permanent presence downtown instead of a Sunday guest.

“So it’s significant because it’s fulfilling its original purpose. And this is going to be a beacon of hope, hopefully, for the city of Mobile,” said Cagle. Officials here at this church said that buying the building allows them to do more in this neighborhood and community.

“In downtown Mobile, it’s a great opportunity for us to be in the heart of downtown Mobile, a permanent residency, or to bring hope to this community. Hope to this area. We just want to invite everyone that’s in this area. You know, we have downtown. We have Midtown. Really excited just to have a presence here and bring hope to this area and again, get the opportunity to meet in such a historic, beautiful building here in the heart of downtown,” said Worship Pastor Cason Martin. To celebrate, the congregation is planning a block party Sunday, April 30 starting at about 10:30 a.m.

“To celebrate what God has done. But it’s also an opportunity to get to know the community around us. And so we’re just going to say, hey, come on over,” said Cagle.