MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Airport Authority Board approved a new name for the Brookley Aeroplex. Reflecting the airport’s growth, President Chris Curry suggested the name be changed to Mobile International Airport. The approval vote was unanimous.

The name change will reflect major changes at the Aeroplex. Millions of dollars in federal funding are already approved for a new international terminal; the Mobile County Commission is chipping in $15 million.

The Federal Aviation Administration approved plans to relocate commercial flights downtown in April 2021.

The Brookley legacy will remain for the newly-christened Mobile International Airport. The air code will remain BFM.