MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Health unveiled a new Mother/Baby unit “designed to promote comfort and bonding for families and their newborns,” at the Children’s and Women’s Hospital Tuesday, according to a release.

The new facility includes a 20-suite postpartum unit and is on the fifth floor of the women’s tower. There are also two private rooms for breast pumping open to patients, visitors and staff.

Inside each suit:

bedroom recliner couch private bath baby bath scale height-adjustable bassinet

“This beautiful new unit is another example of how Children’s & Women’s Hospital focuses on providing high-quality care that is patient-centered,” said Deborah Browning, M.S.N., R.N., C.E.N.P., interim administrator for the hospital.

The public is invited to tour the new facility Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m..

“We want our approach to be family-centered,” said Teneshia Edwards, R.N., nurse manager for the new unit. “This is a life-changing experience for families, and we only have them for a few days, so we want to make sure that their experience during those few days is great.”

Patients are expected to be accepted in March.