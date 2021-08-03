New Mobile school guidelines for 2021 include virtual option, masks strongly encouraged not ordered

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re a little more than a week away from the start of a new school year for much of the gulf coast including Alabama’s largest school system, Mobile County.

A 10 page PDF dropped Monday night including health and safety measures as COVID cases spike in Mobile County. After a survey, the district officials say the vast majority of students will return to in-person learning. But because of high demand, there will also be a virtual option for kids in all grade levels from Kindergarten up.

What about masks? The school district has no mask mandate but highlighted in bold that they strongly recommend students, teachers, and guests wear masks.

They also promise transparency on COVID cases reported in school and post the daily reported cases on the school system’s website. They also plan on limiting visitors to the building and parents or guardians should schedule visits for non-emergency situations. The district also notes at the top of the document that everything they’ve outlined is subject to change based on updates from the CDC and Alabama Department of Public Health.