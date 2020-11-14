New library transforms early 20th-century building in Grand Bay

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) — A New Library in Mobile County helps preserve Grand Bay history. The project was a decade in the making. From the eye-catching brick exterior–to an old bank vault door, the Grand Bay Library and Agricultural Historical Museum combines the rural past with modern amenities in a place that started as a financial institution.

“The building was built in 1913, it was originally the Grand Bay State Bank, it was founded by the Masons and they moved when it became a post office in the 1970s,” said President of Citizens for a Better Grand Bay Aleta Boudreaux. The library opened in the beginning of November. People in Grand Bay used to have to travel to Theodore for the same services they can now get in Grand Bay.

“Oh I love it, it’s closer, don’t have to travel too far,” said patron Deborah Natvik. While this library is also dealing with COVID restrictions on occupancy and distance, libraries are traditional community hubs open to all.

“We have no division in the library, whatever it is you’re looking for the library will provide it,” said Library Manager Veronica McCoo. Members of Citizens for a Better Grand Bay have been working to turn the old bank into a library since 2010, a decade later seeing that dream become a reality.