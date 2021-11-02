New initiative provides afterschool and summer programs for children in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Dumas Wesley Community Center announced on Nov. 2 that the organization is launching a new initiative to help underserved youth.

The “Closing the Opportunity Gap” initiative is designed to provide underserved children with access to:

After school programming

Summer recreation programs

Emotional, social and career readiness support

The initiative is funded by the Community Foundation of South Alabama (CFSA) to provide more educational and social opportunities to children in low-income areas.