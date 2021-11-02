New initiative provides afterschool and summer programs for children in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Dumas Wesley Community Center announced on Nov. 2 that the organization is launching a new initiative to help underserved youth.
The “Closing the Opportunity Gap” initiative is designed to provide underserved children with access to:
- After school programming
- Summer recreation programs
- Emotional, social and career readiness support
The initiative is funded by the Community Foundation of South Alabama (CFSA) to provide more educational and social opportunities to children in low-income areas.