New initiative provides afterschool and summer programs for children in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Dumas Wesley Community Center announced on Nov. 2 that the organization is launching a new initiative to help underserved youth. 

The “Closing the Opportunity Gap” initiative is designed to provide underserved children with access to:

  • After school programming
  • Summer recreation programs
  • Emotional, social and career readiness support

The initiative is funded by the Community Foundation of South Alabama (CFSA) to provide more educational and social opportunities to children in low-income areas.

