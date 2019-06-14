New information on downtown sexual assault case

MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) — Mobile Police chief Lawrence Battiste says two women believed they were getting into an Uber, when the driver took them to the Trinity Gardens area and sexually assaulted one of them.

However, the women say they never ordered an Uber, and investigators don’t believe the suspect is an employee with the ride-sharing app.

Chief Battiste said those two women got into a 2007-2011 gray Nissan Altima at Bienville Square and Conception Street at about 2:20 a.m. after a nearby woman told them it was an Uber. The suspect drove them to Trinity Gardens and that’s where police say the sexual assault happened.

“We believe it was a complete random act…” Battiste said.

Police want you to be extra careful this weekend, especially since it’s expected to be a busy Friday night with Artwalk.

“Because we have not been able to take anyone into custody on this particular case, we want to alert the community simply because our downtown life on the weekends is extremely popular,” Battiste said.

Battiste recommends if you head downtown, you travel in a group with at least one person sober, don’t drink too much, use safety features on ride-sharing apps and report any suspicious activity.

Investigators say they’re continuing to look into all tips they receive about this crime. If you have any information, contact Mobile Police.