New information following necropsy of Sperm Whale stranded in Mobile Bay

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re learning a little more about the sperm whale that was stranded in Mobile Bay and eventually euthanized. Officials with the Dauphin Island Sea Lab released the initial results of a necropsy. They said they still don’t know exactly why the whale stranded itself. Samples sent for further analysis may offer answers at a later date. The release said the whale was a 33 and a half foot long young male.

The whale was initially spotted around Weeks Bay back on November 19th. Last Sunday the whale seen for hours close to shore in Montrose. Despite the poor prognosis, hundreds came to the shore in Baldwin County last Sunday to marvel at this majestic creature.

The following is a news release from the Dauphin Island Sea Lab:

Thursday 26 to Friday 27 Nov, DISL Biologists and collaborators from Gulf World Marine Institute, the Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge, and the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies completed the necropsy of a sperm whale that first stranded last week in Mobile Bay.

The whale was a 33.5 feet long young male. The cause of stranding was not immediately determinable on gross necropsy. Samples have been sent for additional analyses such as bacterial, viral, or fungal infectIons, histology, and toxicology, among others.

More information will be shared as results are available.

Answers to some additional questions we have seen online.