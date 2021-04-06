New industrial park development planned in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — The City of Mobile announced a huge development project Tuesday morning, which would build the biggest industrial park in the state.

The development will provide industrial warehouse and distribution space for potential manufacturers. It will be built just off Theodore-Dawes Road, south of I-10. Right now, it is still a wooded area with a dirt road, but soon will be home to the South Alabama Logistics Park.

“Our vision with this project is to be the landing ground for major companies who want to take advantage of the incredible infrastructure our market has to offer. Our market is perched for growth,” said Phillip Burton, the President and CEO of Burton Group.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says the Mobile area needs a project of this size because of the projected growth of Brookley Aeroplex and the Port of Mobile.

“Work starts very soon later this fall on the deepening and widening of the shipping channel. So approximately in four years, we will see fully loaded container ships coming into the Port of Mobile and we need a place to take those products that are coming in,” Stimpson said.

And the development will lead to more than a thousand jobs. “This really propels us into being a much more significant distribution hub,” said Stimpson.

The development is planned to be built on the 1300 acre space for companies who want to do business in Mobile.

“Companies who are importing product from the port, this is an option available to them to actually build the facility and distribute the products across the I-10 and I-65 intersection,” said Burton.

The project is getting infrastructure support from both the city and county.

Developers say it will take several years to complete the project, but they say they are already in discussion with several companies for the first 200,000-square-foot facility.

“As soon as our permit is ready for construction, we will build the infrastructure, two miles of road, and utilities to activate the site. Concurrently with that, we will actually break down on our first facility,” Burton said.

There’s no set time as to when construction will begin. They are waiting on a permit to begin construction. Developers say they plan to start as quickly as possible.