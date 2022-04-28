MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This month is child abuse prevention month. One non-profit that serves vulnerable children and their families across Alabama is marking the month by highlighting what has been done in Mobile to break the cycle of child abuse.

Embrace Alabama Kids dedicated their state-of-the-art home that houses their Babies First program in Mobile Thursday. Dozens gathered to dedicate the home designed to help teen moms in foster care.

“Reduce the cycle of abuse and neglect in their own children’s lives,” said Kirara Seldon, the program manager for Babies First.

The Babies First program help mothers ages 14 to 21 years old. The home allows them to help more teen moms. They can now house 10 moms and 10 infants at a time.

“We just try to progress them on throughout life. Help them process their trauma. Help them overcome childhood barriers. And things that have contributed to their placement in foster care,” said Seldon.

There are nearly 40,000 child abuse and neglect reports annually in Alabama. The state spends about $3.7 billion every year paying for the costs of child maltreatment.

“When you think about a life of a child, and all they go through, and all it takes from parents and communities to support those children. Things can happen. What we want to do is try to make sure we’re doing everything we can as a community, as a state, and as programs so that we support children to be protected. It’s about prevention and how we protect our children to keep them safe,” said Vicki Fussell, the Field Director of Children’s Trust Fund, the Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention.

Living at the home gives the teens and their children access to a support system that provides counseling services, community engagement, work employment, and role modeling.

“Our children do not experience trauma. Our babies grow up in an atmosphere that is conducive to the opportunity for growth. Conducive to being able to grow up and be productive in society. I think that is the biggest role here, being able to change the trajectory of their lives at an important moment in their lives,” said Seldon.

The Parent Education Support Program at Babies First is funded through the Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention and the Children’s Trust Fund of Alabama.