MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It has now been over a month since disgraced priest Alex Crow had abandoned his assignment at Corpus Christi Parish, leaving the country with a recent 18-year-old McGill-Toolen graduate.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating whether Crow had an illegal relationship with the girl while she was still a student at McGill.

Mobile County Chief Deputy Andrew Peak said that investigators now have the girl’s iPad that the family handed over.

“We have recovered a device, but it was here in the United States,” Peak said.

Currently, they are working to recover any photos, messages, emails or anything that will add information regarding the relationship between Crow and the girl. However, processing that information will take time.

“We don’t have an answer as to what is in the devices at this time, but we have recovered some, and we are looking to recover more information from those devices,” Peak said.

MCSO has also obtained a photo taken from the BeReal social media app. This photo was taken June 29, 2022, while on a youth trip to Tennessee according to the teen’s family attorney.

In the photo, you can find Crow sitting and hanging out with the youth group in a casual fashion. Sitting next to him is the girl he fled to Europe with.

“Any information that we can use whether its hearsay or word of mouth from one person to another, or it’s direct evidence from an eyewitness or anything in that nature can help us in any capacity,” Peak said.

As of right now, Peak said that he doesn’t know exactly where the two are.

“Last that I have been told is that she is still in Italy, hasn’t traveled back to the United States at this point or has left Italy,” Peak said.

The District Attorney office told WKRG that this is still an active investigation that has their full attention.