MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile City Council greenlit a grant application at Tuesday’s meeting that could fund the majority of two new electric charging stations in Mobile. This could be a game changer for drivers as more people buy electric vehicles.

From 2020 to 2022, the number of registered electric vehicles in the City of Mobile has almost quadrupled. There were a little more than 130 electric vehicles in 2020 and in 2022 almost 530, according to the Mobile County License Commissioner.

Seeing the increasing need for charging stations, the city is applying for a $200,060 grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community affairs.

The funding would go to build “super-fast” charging stations in two high-traffic areas around the city. These chargers can fill up an electric vehicle at 10 miles per minute.

One of the charging stations would be in the parking lot of the Western Administrative Complex, that’s on Museum Drive, across from the Mobile Museum of Art. The other charging station would be in the parking lot of the Mobile Parks and Recreation Department on Sage Avenue, close to I-65.

The city says they picked these locations, not only for locals but also travelers passing through because they are centered around a number of activities and things to do while people’s cars are plugged in.

“All these amenities where someone could go in, charge their car, sit for a while and enjoy all the amenities that the City of Mobile has,” said The City of Mobile’s Chief Resilience Officer, Casi Calloway.

“I think that’ll be great,” said Tesla driver, Joseph Isabelle. “Especially by a baseball field, because they’ll be out there for a while and they can go ahead and charge the car up while watching baseball games.”

The grant application is due May 22. If the city gets the money, they will have to match 20% of the grant.

The city says there will be two to four spots available at each charging station and they will be free to use.