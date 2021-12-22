New director of Mobile Animal Shelter aware of issues, ready to make changes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ali Rellinger, the new director of the Mobile Animal Shelter, has been trying improve the shelter after its transition from Mobile Police management to management by the recently-established Animal Service Department.

“We’re just trying to improve our operations and do as much as we can to move animals to forever homes. As you know, no one wants to see sad pets at a shelter,” said Rellinger. “So, just working on our partnerships with non-profits and rescues to move animals.”

Rellinger said there are problems, and they are working on solutions.

“Helping our Animal Control come up with a way we can respond and address concerns in the community more quickly, so we’re implementing things like new software solutions, new management strategies,” said Rellinger.

One concerned citizen, Denise Grier, said she believes space is an issue at the facility.

“There are just too many dogs in the street,” said Grier. “They cant pick them up because there’s no room at the shelter. People will call and ask them to pick up animals and they say they can’t because they’re full.”

Rellinger said she hopes the community trusts her and gives her an opportunity to prove she is doing her part to make needed adjustments within the facility.

“Were hiring office staff. We are still understaffed by a couple of people, and as we get those on board that is our goal to improve efficiency,” Rellinger said. “When I took this position, I knew that was a common complaint in our community.”

Grier remains hopeful about the shelter’s direction.

“I definitely know Ali has a great connection with rescue groups. She’s already shown that by getting a lot of dogs moved out already,” said Grier. “Hopefully, she gets the city leaders to support her and give her a bigger facility and a bigger staff. That’s what I’m hoping for.”