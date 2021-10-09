New director appointed to Mobile Animal Shelter

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced on Oct. 8 that a new director has been appointed to the City of Mobile Animal Shelter.

The Mobile Animal Shelter was previously managed by the Mobile Police Department, according to a news release from the City of Mobile.

The Mobile Animal shelter is now under the helm of Executive Director of Administrative Services, Joe Snowden.

Snowden and a new team of local and regional experts will work to maintain the shelter through its transitional period.

The team will also determine how the $130,000 allocation will be used to improve the animal shelter, pending approval of the Mobile City Council, according to the release.

This change in structure comes after the shelter has faced several challenges including increased demand for animal control services and manpower shortages due to COVID-19, according to the release.

Stimpson explained the need for structural change.

“Community confidence is an important part of our success at the animal shelter, and this is an opportunity to repair that confidence while improving operations and services,” Stimpson said. “While MPD has made important progress at the shelter, this move will streamline the chain of command and allow us to put a greater focus on swiftly executing a plan to address these current challenges.