MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office has revealed how the couple in the Happy Hills shooting and house fire last year died.

The DA’s office says one died from being shot, the other died as a result of the fire. This comes just days after three arrests were made in that case. The DA’s office says this is an unusual case.

A fire broke out at a home on Dr. Thomas Avenue on the evening of February 17, 2021. Tony and Lelia Lewis were found dead inside. Mobile police have previously confirmed Tony Lewis was shot multiple times.

The couple’s grandson is local rapper Honeykomb Brazy, whose real name is Nashon Jones.

On Friday, police charged three men, Darrin Southall, Terrance Watkins, and Jamarcus Chambers with two counts of murder, and several counts of shooting into an occupied building.

All three are already in federal custody. Southall was a person of interest in the case. He’s also a convicted drug kingpin. Southall was sentenced in that case Friday to 35 years in prison for his role in the drug trafficking conspiracy.

Watkins is also listed in the federal drug trafficking conspiracy case as a co-defendant, he’s charged with multiple counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Chambers, while not listed in that complaint, the U.S. government says he also was involved with Southall’s drug empire. According to federal court documents, Chambers is a “high ranking member of the drug trafficking conspiracy.”

Mobile police confirmed last year they had been looking into the connection between Jones, The couple’s grandson, and Southall. Police were trying to confirm a previous “beef” between the two. The DA’s office could not confirm if there is a connection between the two.