MOVILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — New details have been released from a murder-suicide that happened in Citronelle, Ala. on Friday, March 25.

According to officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, two men are dead after a domestic altercation that took place at a home in Citronelle on Friday night. One woman was shot in the shoulder and taken to the hospital.

Sgt. Maj. Mark Bailey with MCSO said Pagan Patterson, 70, shot Christopher Patterson, 31, and the female caretaker. Christopher is Pagan’s nephew and the woman involved is also related to the two men.

All three of the people involved in the incident lived at the home where the shooting took place.

Officers are not releasing the name of the woman caretaker at this time.