New details released in case of Grand Bay man accused of sexually abusing teenage family member

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who was once a hero in Grand Bay is facing serious charges for sexually abusing a teenage relative. William Storey Junior was arrested a little more than a week ago. He’s accused of multiple counts of abuse, incest, rape, and sodomy. The victim was allegedly a family member. When William Storey Junior was being escorted to jail by Mobile County Deputies on January 29th, it wasn’t the first time we’d seen him.

“I’m not going to say it didn’t hurt, it did, I was in intensive care twice, almost a week at one time I needed help with pneumonia, and they didn’t think I was going to make it through this honestly,” said Storey from his hospital bed in a 2015 interview. In 2015 he was seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle on I-10 while responding to a call with the grand bay fire department. We followed his recovery as he returned to service. A new arrest report paints a grim picture of the man who friends called “Junior.”

The report claims Storey began repeatedly sexually abusing a relative in 2018 when the alleged victim was just 14. The report says the abuse continued over eight months. The report said deputies began their investigation in early January after a complaint was filed. Since then, they claim several other women have come forward claiming Storey abused them when they were children too. The deputy claims the earliest abuse allegation dates back to 1996. The report claims Storey’s body is covered in tattoos of the names of women, including some of the alleged victims.

The report says sexual predators often keep mementos of their crimes on digital devices. A search warrant affidavit asks permission to seize any digital devices found in Storey’s Grand Bay home but doesn’t say what, if anything, was found.